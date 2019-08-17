Ghost Stories: Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma have teamed up for Zoya Akhtar's short story in Netflix's original Ghost Stories. The director announced the star cast today on social media.

Ghost Stories: After the success of 2018 film Lust Stories on Netflix, Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar have reunited to tell Ghost Stories. As Zoya Akhtar begins shooting for her short film today, she has amped up the excitement level by revealing the star cast. Bankrolled under the banner of Tiger Baby, the film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Varma.

Rolling & Rocking, wrote Zoya Akhtar as she shared a photo of the clapboard on her Instagram account and tagged both the actors. Interestingly, Ghost Stories will mark the digital debut of Janhvi and Vijay. In the comment section, celebrities like Ishaan Khatter, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza among many others have shared their best wishes for the project.

Speaking about Ghost Stories, Zoya Akhtar had earlier said that working with Netflix is a delight for any filmmaker. She thrives on bending genres and inverting tropes as a filmmaker and writer. The filmmaker concluded by saying that she is looking forward to attempt something similar with a ghost story.

Zoya Akhtar and Vijay Varma recently worked together in Gully Boy, which emerged as a box office and critical success. Along with Ghost Stories, Vijay will also be seen in Mira Nair’s film A Suitable Boy alongside Ishaan Khatter and Tabu. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in for films like RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kargil Girl alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht. Recently, Netflix had announced 10 original films for Indian audience including Ghost Stories. These are Class of 83, Mrs Serial Killer, Guilty, House Arrest, Yeh Ballet and many more.

