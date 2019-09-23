Ghost trailer review: The trailer of the upcoming film gave goosebumps to many, it had a perfect combination of love and horror. Vikram Bhatt is back with his horror drama which lived up to expectations.

Ghost trailer review: The film was written and directed by Vikram Bhatt, the director is known for the horror genre as he came with the films like Haunted 3D, Raaz, Raaz3, Raaz Reboot, Mr X, !20, 1921, Creature 3D. This time he came with one more horror drama which had a great impact on the audience because of the entertaining storyline and terrifying horror scenes.

The film revolves around the male protagonist Karan who had been accused of the murder of his wife, after that his case had been given to Sanaya Irani who played the role of a defence lawyer. In the trailer, it had been seen that Sanaya initially rejected the proposal of that case but later she accepted it. Later, Karan fall in love with her and thanked her for taking his case. Sanaya realized that this case I not in between the humans now, they had to fight with spirits.

Apparently, people who were related to Karan started dying and that became a huge problem for them. It had been seen in the trailer that Karan found the dead body of her wife in a bathing tub. The trailer leaves the audience with goosebumps and with the curiosity that who killed Karan’s wife and how they both will deal with the situation.

Well, developing stories on the same genre is not that easy, and Vikram Bhatt’s last horror films were not that impactful but this time the trailer had lived up to the expectations. Talking about the acting of the actors Shivam Bhargava who played the character of Karan was up to the mark whenit comes to depict the emotions and his gestures were also good. But he had not done justice to dialogue delivery.

Talking about Sanaya Iraani, who had been seen in many television serials was fantastic at dialogue delivery at some points she seemed overrated but overall performance was commendable. The film will release on November 18, 2019, under the banner of Vashu Bhagaani production.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App