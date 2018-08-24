Ghoul review: Radhika Apte's much-anticipated Netflix series has released today, i.e August 24 on the streaming platform. Helmed by Patrick Graham and bankrolled by Blumhouse Productions and Phantom Films, Ghoul takes a dystopian view at the future and subtly raises voice against an establishment that brands everyone, who raises their voice against it, as anti-national.

After delivering a power-packed performance in Netflix’s first original series Sacred Games, Radhika Apte is back with her much-awaited series titled Ghoul. With a dystopian take on the coming future, the series is set in a time and space, in which anybody who dares to raise voice against the establishment, is branded as anti-national and the rule of the law follows a majoritarian rule. With a spine-chilling and nerve-wrecking set up right from the start, Ghoul promises that it will definitely not be an easy and comfortable ride. It will make you feel uncomfortable and spooked but glued to the screen right from the very beginning.

Amid the setup, we are introduced to Nida Rahim (Radhika Apte) who finds herself in Meghdoot 31, a detention centre as an interrogation officer. Despite assisting the authorities in getting her father arrested, who is deemed as a terrorist, Nida finds herself under the scanner of the right wing. The series’s focus on religious politics gets further aggravated when Nida’s boss DaCunha (Manav Kaul) finds himself facing the same battles at the detention centre.

Looking at the narrative, one does find inconsistencies making transitions from one episode to another and do not come across as episodic. As the makers of the film aim to strike a hit with all elements of psychological horror drama, be it horrifying visuals and claustrophobic background music, actors like Radhika Apte, Manav Kaul, Mahesh Balraj, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee have given their career’s best performance.

Speaking about Ghoul, one can say that India might have got its first Conjuring and a real spooky thriller that will send chills down your spine. The credits for the same, however, would have to be given to the intelligent direction by Patrick Graham, production by Jason Blum under the banner of Blumhouse Productions and Anurag Kashyap under the banner of Phantom Films and cinematography by Jay Oza.

