Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Live TV
TRENDING |
kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge kuldeep yadav Ajoy Kumar iaea fireworks day china donald trump doge
Home > Entertainment > Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bids Final Goodbye As TRP Drops

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Bids Final Goodbye As TRP Drops

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, one of Indian television’s most-watched shows, is going off-air in the first week of July after a significant drop in TRPs. Despite a major leap and the return of lead actor Bhavika Sharma, the revamped storyline failed to win back audiences.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 09:33:11 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Television drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has officially wrapped up after facing a consistent drop in TRP ratings. Once considered one of the most popular shows on Indian television, the series had recently undergone a time leap, introducing a new storyline and lead characters.

However, the refreshed plot failed to connect with the audience, prompting the makers to revert partially by bringing back Bhavika Sharma as Savi. Despite these efforts, the show did not recover in viewership numbers and is now set to go off-air in the first week of July.

Cast Of ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Confirms Exit

According to Telly Express, the cast and crew filmed the final episode on Sunday, June 29. Sources stated that the storyline will conclude with characters Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Neil (Param Singh) parting ways on amicable terms, not as a romantic couple. Bhavika and Param confirmed the conclusion of their shoot via Instagram.

Bhavika posted a mirror selfie with the caption, “Definitely going to miss Savi,” and shared a short video in her police avatar writing, “Last day.” Param also shared a farewell note stating, “Last day #backsoon,” signaling his return to television in the future.

Must Read:  Paresh Rawal Has A Problem With Recliners In Cinema Halls: ‘You Haven’t Come To A Spa’

Tags: ghum hai kisikey pyaar meiintrp
Advertisement

More News

Mohammed Shami To Pay Rs 4 Lakh Alimony To Hasin Jahan Every Month, Court Orders
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Launches LAT Aerospace To Revolutionise Regional Air Travel
India vs England, 2nd Test: Why Both Teams Are Wearing Black Armbands Today, Not For Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
Monsoon Health Guide: How To Stay Healthy During Rainy Season
Congress’ OBC Advisory Council To Hold 1st Meeting On July 15 In Bengaluru
From Deepika Padukone To Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner: These Global Icons Are Defining Modern Style with Sport Luxe Wave
India vs England, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill Reveals Why Washington Sundar Was Chosen Over Kuldeep Yadav
Who Is Anil Menon? NASA Astronaut Set For First Space Mission To ISS In 2026
Sikkim: Congress Spokesperson’s ‘Neighbouring Country’ Remark Triggers Backlash

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?