Ginny weds Sunny: Ginny wants a love marriage rather than arranged one, Shoba hatches a plan to make Ginny fall in love with Sunny. Does her plan work? Does Ginny finally find love? Read the complete review here.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam

Director: Puneet Khanna

Rating: 2 stars

Sunny Sethi (Vikrant Massey) is looking to get married and start his own restaurant but marriage keeps eluding him as he doesn’t seem to find the right girl. Meanwhile, his school crush Ginny (Yami Gautam) keeps rejecting guys while her desperate mother, Shoba (Ayesha Raza), tries to look for the perfect match. Given that Ginny wants a love marriage rather than arranged one, Shoba hatches a plan to make Ginny fall in love with Sunny. Does her plan work? Does Ginny finally find love?

A Netflix film, ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ revolves around the whole Indian conceot of arranged marriage – in a Punjabi family – with some love thrown in. One expects a lot of fun and laughter in this hatched plan to get the couple together but the romcom leaves a lot to be desired. There’s a lot of predictability, the love triangle is pretty flat and with headstrong Ginny herself so confused about her life, it becomes a yawn.

Also read: ‘Forgiving and sensitive soul’: Babil remembers Irrfan Khan

Also read: Jasleen Matharu ties knot with Anup Jalota? Bigg Boss 12 duo’s latest photo leaves fans confused

Vikrant Massey has finally got a different role to essay in this film – a simple Punjabi boy, innocent with a dash of humour – but sadly the script is not great. Yami pulls off Ginny but the loud makeup and clothes stand out more than her acting.

The director has thrown in some mandatory Punjabi songs to add some fizz to the film but it doesn’t help the cause. The writing by Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora is a let-down and that’s where the whole problem lies. What should have been a fun wedding romcom is a 125-minute snooze fest except for some funny bits thanks to Ayesha Raza.

Also read: Ahead of festive season, Coolie No. 1, Chhalaang, Durgavati and others gear up for OTT release