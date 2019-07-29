Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey are currently gearing up for their first collaboration Ginny Weds Sunny. Recently, the makers revealed Yami Gautam's bridal look from the film. Take a look at the pictures–

Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam is among the most talented actors of the industry. After creating a buzz with military action film Uri: The Surgical Strike, the actor is all set to impress the fans with rom-com film Ginny Weds Sunny. Reports reveal that the rom-com film will be directed by Punit Khanna who will mark his debut in direction with the film. The film is based on a arrange marriage between Ginny played by Yami and Sunny played by Vikrant Massey. In the film, Ginny rejects Sunny and to impress the actor, Sunny later teams up with Ginny’s mother.

The film will serve as the first collaboration of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam and it is expected that the film will be among the highly anticipated films of the year. While the shoot of the film will begin soon, the first look of Yami Gautam in a bridal avatar is currently creating a buzz on the Internet.

With onpoint makeup, traditional heavy dupatta and tight bun, the actor is looking flamboyant in an olive green bridal lehenga. In the film, Yami Gautam portrays a woman of her own mind and in order to depict more about the character, the makers and the stylist rejected the red attire of her bridal avatar and after regular brainstorming sessions, finally, they chose an olive green colour for the character’s special day.

Check out Yamini Gautam’s first look here–

The rom-com film will be shot in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali and will be bankrolled by Vinod Bachchan under the banners of Soundrya Productions. After finishing up the schedule for the film, Yami Gautam will commence with the shoot of her upcoming film Bala with her costar Ayushmann Khurranna.

Bala is a black comedy film which also features Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Javed Jaffery and Seema Pahwa in supporting roles. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will also appear in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak with Bollywood star Deepika Padukone. The film narrates the story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

