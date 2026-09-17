Gippy Grewal Calls Out Air Canada Over Business Class Downgrade; Claims Staff Threatened To Remove Him From Flight

Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal has publicly called out Air Canada after what he described as a “really bad experience” while travelling on flight AC1504 from Toronto to Newark. Grewal claimed he had paid for a Business Class ticket but was placed in Economy instead. According to the actor, his attempt to understand why the downgrade happened did not lead to an explanation or apology. He alleged that staff instead told him he could either take the flight or leave it, and later warned that he could be removed from the aircraft.

Gippy Grewal Shares Air Canada Experience On X

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Grewal shared photographs of the airline staff and detailed his experience. He wrote, “Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504 I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically ‘it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.’”

Really bad experience with @AirCanada on AC1504 I paid for business class and they put me in economy. When I asked what happened, the answer was basically “it happened, we can’t do anything. You can take the flight or leave it.” Not even a simple apology. When I kept asking… pic.twitter.com/VkcXK7j06F — Gippy Grewal (@GippyGrewal) September 16, 2026

Grewal further alleged that he was told he could be taken off the plane when he continued asking for an explanation. He said he was not seeking any additional benefit, but only the Business Class seat he had paid for. The post quickly drew attention online, with several users urging him to formally take up the matter with the airline.

Air Canada Responds To Gippy Grewal

Air Canada responded to Grewal’s post on X and apologised for the experience. The airline asked him to share his booking reference and the full name on the booking through direct message so that it could investigate the matter.

The airline’s response came after Grewal’s account of the incident gained traction on social media. There has been no further public explanation from Air Canada regarding the reason for the alleged downgrade.

Gippy Grewal’s Canada Journey Before Stardom

Grewal’s connection with Canada goes back several years. After getting married, he moved there and has previously spoken about taking up multiple jobs while supporting his family. In an interview with Shekhar Suman, he recalled working as a security guard, delivering newspapers with his wife, working in construction and taking up cleaning work at a mall. He said the couple saved their earnings and used the money to work towards his music career.

Today, Grewal is one of the prominent names in Punjabi entertainment as a singer, actor, director and producer. His recent work includes Carry On Jatta 4 and Singh Vs Kaur 2.