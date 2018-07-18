Gippy Grewal-starrer upcoming Punjabi film Mar Gaye Oye Loko will release on August 31, 2018. The film features actor Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Gurpreet Ghuggi and debutant Sapna Pabbi along with Gippy Grewal. The film is written and directed by Gippy Grewal himself and directed by Simerjit Singh.

Punjabi pop singer and actor Gippy Grewal is all set with his upcoming Punjabi film Mar Gaye Oye Loko. The film is going to be another comical blast as it features Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla and Gurpreet Ghuggi along with Gippy Grewal. Actor Sapna Pabbi will be making her acting debut with the film. Mar Gaye Oye Loko is helmed by Simerjit Singh and bankrolled by actor Gippy Grewal himself. In a Tweet, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the release date for the upcoming film Mar Gaye Oye Loko, which will hit the theatres on August 31, 2018.

The teaser of Gippy Grewal’s movie is already out and it’s going to be a laughter tale. Gippy Grewal will be playing two parts one as alive and other as a ghost.

