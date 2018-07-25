Mar Gaye Oye Loko poster: Gippy Grewal starring Sapna Pabbi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi and BN Sharma will hit the theatres on August 31, 2018. Simerjit Singh directorial is Punjabi comedy is produced by Sooraj singer Gippy Grewal. The star of the movie took to his official Twitter account to share the first poster of Mar Gaye Oye Loko.

Gippy Grewal is all set to entertain his fans with the upcoming movie Mar Gaye Oye Loko starring Sapna Pabbi, Binnu Dhillon, Jaswinder Bhalla, Karamjit Anmol, Gurpreet Ghuggi and BN Sharma. Punjabi comedy drama directed by Simerjit Singh will hit the theatres on August 31, 2018. Produced by Gippy Grewal, the popular actor took to his official Twitter account to share the first poster of Mar Gaye Oye Loko with his huge fan followings.

The actor was last seen in Sooraj, a heart-touching song with a tagline that said, “Never sacrifice your family, your heart, your dignity. Above all the future of your children.” It was a special song Grewal as his son Shinda Grewal was apart of the emotional video that highlighted the father-son bond. Sung by popular Grewal, Sooraj song is penned down by Jaani, it was released on July 10.

ALSO READ: Gippy Grewal’s heart-touching song Sooraj features son Shinda Grewal, Canadian Youtuber Navpreet Banga

When asked about Soorja, the star was noted that his slow number, Channa, from the film Jihne Mera Dil Luteya (2011) was lauded by music lovers. So he was eager to another one and he chose Sooraj for it. He is happy and thrilled that T-Series helped him out with the song release. Involved in creating songs, the singer turned producer was noted saying that he told lyricist Jaani to pen the lyrics keeping a slow-paced song in mind. He briefed the composer of Sooraj B Praak about the feel it should have. He even worked on the concept and story of the video. When asked about singing or acting, he said, neither of the two is a job for him. Acting and singing is life, love and passion for Gippy Grewal. He feels he is fortunate that his passion became his profession.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More