Girish Karnad: Noted playwriter and master of Indian contemporary cinema Girish Karnad breathed his last today, June 10, 2019, at a hospital in Bengaluru. The veteran was 81. Here are the accomplishments that the veteran director cum actor cum playwriter have made throughout his lifetime.

Girish Karnad or Girish Raghunath Karnad, who was a director, playwriter and actor passed away today after suffering from prolonged illness. The actor died at 6:30 AM in a Bengaluru hospital, as told by his family members to the media. The veteran actor cum director was born in the year 1938 and is known to have been working predominantly in the South film industry and Bollywood. Girish Karnad is known for a collection of critically acclaimed plays that includes Yayati, Hayavadana, and Tughlaq. All the three plays were written in Kanada, which was later translated to English.

The veteran made his debut in the film industry with Vamsha Vriksha in the year 1971. The movie was based on a Kannada novel penned by SL Bhyrappa. Interestingly ion the year 1972, the flick Vriksha won the National Film Award for Best Direction and three Filmfare Awards. Karnad was a Rhodes Scholar who in his early life was an admirer of Yakshagana, which is a traditional theatre form in the state of Karnataka.

Girish Raghunath Karnad: Filmography

Girish Raghunath Karnad marked his work well in the coming age of modern Indian playwriting in Kannada, same like Badal Darkar in Bengali and Vijay Tendulkar in Marathi. The Rhodes Scholar is predominantly known for his work in the industry across various genres. Moreover, his TV work includes Malgudi Days and Indradhanush in 1989.

Here is the list of his films as a director:

Vamsha Vrisha (1971)

D R Bendre ( 1972)

Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane (1977)

Ondanondu Kaladalli (1978)

Kaadu (1973)

Utsav (1984–Hindi film)

Woh Ghar (1984–Hindi)

Girish Raghunath Karnad: Awards and Achievements

Awards:

For his phenomenal work and devotion towards his work, Girish Karnad was honoured with numerous films which also includes Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the government of India in the years 1974 and 1992. Apart from this, he also got the Rajyotsava Award and Jnanpith Award in the year 1998

List of Awards:

Literature

Gangeet Natak Akademi Award – 1972

Kannda Sahitya Parishat – 1992

Sahitya Avademy – 1994

Kalidas Samman –1998

Cinema

National Awards

Best Direction: Vamsha Vriksha – 1971

Second Best Feature Film: Kaadu –1973

Best Screenplay: Bhumika – 1978

Best Non-Feature Film: Kanaka Purandara –1989

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Cheluvi –1992

Best Feature Film in Kannada: Kaanuru Heggadathi – 1999

Filmfare Awards South

Filmfare Award for Best Director – Kannada – Vamsha Vriksha – 1972

Filmfare Award for Best Director – Kannada – Kaadu – 1974

Filmfare Award for Best Director – Kannada – Ondanondu Kaladalli – 1978

Filmfare Award for Best Actor – Kannada – Ananda Bhairavi – 1983

Filmfare Awards Hindi

Filmfare Best Screenplay Award: Godhuli – 1980

Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award: Teri Kasam : Nominated –1982

Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award: Aasha: Nominated – 1980

Karnataka State Film Awards

First Best Film – Vamsha Vriksha –1971-72

Best Dialogue Writer – Vamsha Vriksha – 1971-72

Best Supporting Actor – Santha Shishunala Sharifa – 1989-90

Second Best Film – Kanooru Heggadithi –1999-00

