Girish Karnad death social media reaction: Girish Karnad, who was a legendary actor-playwright breathed his last today at his residence in Bengaluru. He was 81 and was suffering from prolonged illness and multiple organ failure. Girish Karnad was an award-winning playwright and a Rhodes Scholar, whose works spanned across mediums and genres.

He wrote his first play in 1961- Yayati, while he was still doing masters from Oxford. The actor made his acting and screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie Samskara in 1970 and made his film debut with Vamsha Vriksha (1971), based on a Kannada novel by SL Bhyrappa.

Will always remember him as Swami's strict dad, the most South Indian dad represent ever ❤ Rest in peace #GirishKarnad pic.twitter.com/Wc8E6kPql7 — Ahbuna (@ahbunaa) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad a genius much needed in these times passes away. This piece from last year by @damrita urges us to re-read his works https://t.co/iAekeEFCyx — Nikhil Kumar (@niksez) June 10, 2019

Can you think of anyone else who could become President of the Oxford Union,could then come back & write brilliant plays in Kannada, could direct art films & also act in Salman Khan movies?

Just a glimpse of what a Renaissance man Girish Karnad was.

A great loss to India — vir sanghvi (@virsanghvi) June 10, 2019

Girish Karnad, legendary Indian Actor passed away this morning, His character Srinivasan as Swami's Father in Malgudi Days (1988) will always remembered, revered & remain one of my favorites in Drama and acting. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/LcSt0u0Eqq — Krishna Kanth 🇮🇳 (@IamKK101) June 10, 2019

Though he started off his career in cinema as an actor, he is best known as a writer and thinker. His list of Bollywood movies includes Nishaant, Manthan, Swami and Pukar. He had acted in a number of Nagesh Kukunoor films, starting with Iqbal. In 2012, he played the role of a RAW chairman, Shenoy, in Salman Khan-starrer Ek Tha Tiger. He reprised his role of Shenoy in Tiger Zinda Hai.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their grief at the death of the legendary actor, among which Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to his twitter handle and wrote- Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He was last seen in the big screen in Kannada 2018 film Neenillada Male. His notable works in Tamil include 24, Kadhalan, Chellamey.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Born in Karnad was awarded the Padma Shri in 1974 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992. He also received the Jnanpith Award, India’s highest literary prize in 1999 for his contributions to literature and theatre.

The funeral will take place today at Kalpalli electric crematorium in Byappanahalli, Bengaluru.

