Girish Karnad: Awarded with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 1974 and 1992, actor, director, playwright Girish Karnad was among the most talented persons, who was known for his noted work for the industry. Recently, the veteran actor passed away in Bengaluru.

Award-winning writer and director Girish Karnad passed away today morning at 6:30 am at a hospital in Bengaluru. The talented director is best known for his notable work in the South Indian cinema and Bollywood as well and has also been awarded Padma Shri in the year 1974. He was 81 years old.

Karnad is predominately known for writing numerous plays in Kannada which includes Yayatiin 1961, Nagamandala in 1988, Tughlaq in 1964 and many more. Moreover, the film writer was also the recipient of the Jnanpith Award in 1999, which is considered the highest literary honour for his noted work in the field of literature and theatre.

Despite his age, the multifaceted writer continued to make appearances at various literature festivals and panel discussions to discuss the modern day approach regarding the film as well as his contribution to the various industries.

Moreover, he was very vocal about the rights of the writers and journalist and also raised his opinion and attended the events on the one-year anniversary of the murder case of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Karnad was born in Maharashtra on May 19, 1938, and graduated from Karnataka University in 1958 and then continued with the fellowship from Oxford.

Girish Karnad made his acting debut with Kannada film Samskara in 1970 and won first President’s Golden Lotus Award for Kannada Cinema. He last appeared in Bollywood film Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Girish has totally worked in about 100 films which include Marathi, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu films.

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

RIP #GirishKarnad🙏🏼. Intellectual, charismatic and humble. Will never forget how you stood by your word and gave the marathi language rights of #naagamandal to us. #weddingalbum. Your contribution to theatre stands tall and regal. — Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) June 10, 2019

Many celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Anand Kumar has also taken to Twitter to share their sorrow at the news. Even the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Sadananda Gowda also quoted that Girish’s has done a lot for the industry especially in the field of Kannada literature and theatres.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App