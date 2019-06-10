Girish Karnad passes away: Jnanpith Award winner, Padma Shri awardee passed away earlier this morning on Monday in Bengaluru at his residence after being unwell for the last few years. Born and brought up in Maharashtra, the multi-faceted actor, writer, scholar, play writer, and actor died at the age of 81.
He wrote his first play in 1961- Yayati, while he was still doing masters from Oxford, followed by some of his critically acclaimed plays- Tughlaq, Hayavadana, Nagamandala, and many more. Girish Karnad made his acting and screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie Samskara in 1970.
Many have taken to Twitter to express their grief at the news, among which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his twitter handle and wrote- Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come Saddened by the demise. May his soul rest in peace.
Some other celebrities who shared heartfelt notes on the demise of the veteran actor are- Amitav Ghosh, actor Kamal Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, and many more. Take a look at their tweets here:
Among other things, the multifaceted author and writer also used to host a weekly science program on the National News channel Doordarshan titled Turning Point. The show featured Indian scientist Yash Pal and explained complex, modern scientific discoveries in simple language. Even as he grew old and went through medical conditions the star kept on making public appearances and spoke his heart out on topics near and dear to him.
Some of his other notable works are- He provided his voice for APJ Abdul Kalam audiobook of Kalam’s biography. Girish apart from Padma Bhushan is also national film awardee and has won best direction and screenplay awards.