Girish Karnad passed away, Girish Raghunath Karnad death: Padma Shri awardee and Padma Bhushan winner in 1992, Girish Karnad was born on May 19, 1938, in Mumbai. The multi-faceted actor, writer, scholar, producer died earlier this morning at the age of 81 after being unwell for a few years.

He wrote his first play in 1961- Yayati, while he was still doing masters from Oxford, followed by some of his critically acclaimed plays- Tughlaq, Hayavadana, Nagamandala, and many more. Girish Karnad made his acting and screenwriting debut in a Kannada movie Samskara in 1970.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their grief at the news, among which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his twitter handle and wrote- Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come Saddened by the demise. May his soul rest in peace.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019

Some other celebrities who shared heartfelt notes on the demise of the veteran actor are- Amitav Ghosh, actor Kamal Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, and many more. Take a look at their tweets here:

Mr.Girish Karnad, His scripts both awe and inspire me. He has left behind many inspired fans who are writers. Their works perhaps will make his loss partly bearable. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 10, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of Girish Karnad – a great writer and a very important public voice. Thoughts are with @rkarnad and his family. https://t.co/V5xugupeNl — Amitav Ghosh (@GhoshAmitav) June 10, 2019

RIP #GirishKarnad🙏🏼. Intellectual, charismatic and humble. Will never forget how you stood by your word and gave the marathi language rights of #naagamandal to us. #weddingalbum. Your contribution to theatre stands tall and regal. — Neena Kulkarni (@neenakulkarni) June 10, 2019

Among other things, the multifaceted author and writer also used to host a weekly science program on the National News channel Doordarshan titled Turning Point. The show featured Indian scientist Yash Pal and explained complex, modern scientific discoveries in simple language. Even as he grew old and went through medical conditions the star kept on making public appearances and spoke his heart out on topics near and dear to him.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad . His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8GslPO50Jy — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 10, 2019

RIP the genius of theatre Girish Karnad. I had the fortune of being a part of 4 plays written by him. I pray for him and his family. I hope his work continues to break shackles and conventions in this society, giving a new light to those who see. Rest in Peace #GirishKarnad — Akshat Ajay Sharma (@the_akshatajay) June 10, 2019

Will always remember him as Swami's strict dad #malgudidays ..

Rest in peace sir #GirishKarnad Tiger you lost your best boss @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7eeXrd01VG — Anand Kumar (@iamanandkr) June 10, 2019

Veteran actor, poet, a great scholar and Jnanpith awardee #GirishKarnad passes away this morning.#RIPGirishKarnad pic.twitter.com/oJbbkehxVE — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 10, 2019

#GirishKarnad passed away. If you're a part of the entertainment industry, Actor, writer, director – especially Theatre… He had an influence on you whether you knew him or not. — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) June 10, 2019

Some of his other notable works are- He provided his voice for APJ Abdul Kalam audiobook of Kalam’s biography. Girish apart from Padma Bhushan is also national film awardee and has won best direction and screenplay awards.

