‘Girlfriends Toh Rahi Hi Hongi’: What Amrapali Dubey Said About Nirahua On Bigg Boss 20

An ordinary talk about their relationships turned out to be an interesting one inside the Bigg Boss 20 house when Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey was questioned about the actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, who is better known by his screen name, Nirahua. While talking to another contestant Mahhi Vij, the conversation shifted from Amrapali being unmarried to Nirahua being married and if he had girlfriends before.

Her reply to this was quite short. She replied, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi.” This comment attracted everyone’s attention as both these Bhojpuri actors have been speculated for a while about being in a romantic relationship owing to their onscreen chemistry and friendship.

What Did Amrapali Dubey Say About Nirahua’s Girlfriends?

Apni love life pe khud hi hasna pad raha hai 😭 Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/EJyQmDYqsc — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 12, 2026







The conversation started when Mahhi asked Amrapali if she had a boyfriend. Amrapali replied that she had never been in a relationship since years. Mahhi teased her saying that once she lost some weight, she would definitely find someone. Amrapali replied that weight does not become a reason for lack of boyfriends because many people prefer fuller women.

Afterwards, Mahhi asked if there were any single men in the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali mentioned actor Pawan Singh as a divorced man but added that nothing can happen between them.

Then, the conversation shifted to Nirahua. Mahhi told Amrapali that she saw her with the actor and his kids in Bandra and started asking about his family and marriage life. Amrapali replied that his wife is a housewife and they got married in an arranged marriage and also that he was married before becoming an actor.

Mahhi then asked whether Nirahua had married only once and whether he had ever had a girlfriend. Amrapali replied, “Girlfriends toh rahi hi hongi.” After the exchange, Mahhi told others that she had wanted to bring up the subject of Amrapali and Nirahua’s much-discussed equation indirectly.

Why Are Amrapali Dubey And Nirahua Often Linked?

Amrapali and Nirahua are some of the popular on-screen couples in Bhojpuri films. The two first appeared on screen in the 2014 film Nirahua Hindustani, which marked Amrapali’s debut in Bhojpuri films. Amrapali and Nirahua’s collaborations and screen chemistry have always caused rumours about their relationship outside the screen. While both of them have been questioned about their equation from time to time, Amrapali described Nirahua as a very close friend and co-star and not a lover.

In June 2025, during an appearance on her sister Aanchal Dubey’s YouTube channel The Ad Show, Amrapali told people to stop making rumors about their marriage. According to her, Nirahua was already married and happy in his family life. She mentioned that they were good friends and that she hoped their friendship would continue.

Once again, Amrapali talked about rumors related to their equation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house in September 2026. While having a conversation with fellow contestant Love Gill, Amrapali revealed that people often thought that she and Nirahua were dating, even though he had been encouraging her to marry someone else.

Is Nirahua Married?

Yes. Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, is married to Mansha Yadav and has children. Amrapali’s recent remark came during a conversation about his personal life, but it did not identify any past girlfriend or establish that he had been involved in a particular relationship.

The exchange has drawn attention because it revisits a subject that has followed the actors for years. Yet Amrapali’s brief response should be understood in context: she was answering a question about whether Nirahua might have had girlfriends, not making a specific allegation about his personal life.

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