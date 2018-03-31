Gauri Khan took her 17-year-old daughter, Suhana Khan and her friends for a day trip to the Taj Mahal in Agra. As per reports, Suhana is Saha Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's middle child, who is about to finish her school very soon. The starlet has been reported to have a keen interest in acting and is speculated to appear on the silver screen very soon.

Moreover, Gauri took to her Instagram account to post the photographs along with a caption, which says, “A day trip to one of India’s most celebrated structures… The Taj Mahal…” She also uploaded a picture of her 17-old-daughter, who is seen wearing a white printed kurta along with jeans and her feet tucked into a pair of white sneakers. Apart from her Bollywood star parents, Suhana also gets a lot of attention from paparazzi following her wherever she goes and clicking her at parties and events.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview, Suhana’s father the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that she is very much interested in taking up a career in Bollywood like him. While veteran stars like Sabana Azmi have also lauded her acting skills. Sabana Azmi said, “Mark my words #SuhanaKhan is going to be a seriously good actor. I’ve watched a short clip of her acting and it was terrific. Bless her.”

