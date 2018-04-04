As actors, we face the challenge to isolate ourselves from everything that is happening around us… That is our job. During the shooting of Hichki in the Mumbai summer, it was so hot outside. But that should not reflect on my performance, said the Hichki star Rani Mukerji. She further added, I felt what true love is. That happens with motherhood… Till I had my child, I did not realise how I can love someone more than myself.

Bollywood Diva Rani Mukerji who is married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra gave birth to their daughter Adira Chopra in December 2015. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress was quoted saying, “with a child we undergo a huge transformation.” She further added, “I felt what true love is. That happens with motherhood… Till I had my child, I did not realise how I can love someone more than myself. At the same time, a few months ago I lost my father. So I know what extreme pain feels like,” the actor said, paused and added: “As an actor, I channelise all my emotions and energy into my work. I feel the vacuum of my father, but instead of crying and brooding over it, I channelise the emotions.”

Rani made her comeback with Siddharth P. Malhotra, Hichki after giving birth to Adira. The film was produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It is the adaption of Front of the Class: How Tourette syndrome made me the Teacher I Never Had. Talking about her daughter, the 40-year-old said, “She is a very playful child and stays without me when I am working. She is a happy baby. She has begun to understand that I go for work… And I wanted to teach her for a certain time I will go out for work… She should have the security that I will come back.”

When asked about how school education impacts a child’s mind, she said, “Well, a school gives every child equal opportunity of learning things academically. Personality development and education are two different things. Looking at a child’s behaviour, one cannot talk about his/her upbringing. I think children are intelligent enough to embrace what they want and don’t (embrace) what they do not want.”

“I think it is very important for an actor to look the part. Today, when Aamir Khan plays a father in Dangal, as the character he looked convincing. When he did ‘Dhoom’, he completely transformed himself and we did not question his age. The beauty of an actor comes from their transformation for every film. It stays true for a male and female actor. When I play a character, I should look so real to it that the audience will not question my age… I should look the part, whether or not I suit the age of the role I am playing in the film,” said Rani.

“As actors, we face the challenge to isolate ourselves from everything that is happening around us… That is our job. During the shooting of Hichki in the Mumbai summer, it was so hot outside. But that should not reflect on my performance.”

