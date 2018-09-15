Former Bigg Boss contestant Gizele Thakral has been posting hotter than hell pictures on her Instagram account and her fans just can't get enough of her. Here are some of the top pictures from her Instagram:

Former Bigg Boss contestant Gizele Thakral has been raising temperature on Instagram these days

Remember Gizele Thakral, the one whom Bigg Boss host Salman Khan used to make fun of? The fun about her medically augmented lips which became a big talk of the town during the season 9 of Bigg Boss. The graceful model-turned-actor has now become a sex siren and if you don’t believe us, you will surely accept the fact when you will go through our tops picks from her Instagram account.

Gizele, who has worked in Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 and Mastizaade, has been raising the temperature at the image-sharing platform with sultry pictures flaunting her ample curves. And we are not talking about her famous lips.

Also Read: Bhojpuri diva Mani Bhattacharya’s selfie will make you smile, photo inside

The former Miss Rajasthan is on a rampage at Instagram and she has been posting sizzling pictures from cool swimming pools to hot deserts. Here are our top picks from Gizele Thakral’s Instagram account:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More