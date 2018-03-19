Gizele Thakral is an Indian Supermodel and actress who was born in Rajasthan. The model is known for her bold and sexy photo shoots. Her social media sites are full of her bold pictures. She also faced controversies for her racy photos on the social sites. She entered in Bollywood with her debut in the movie “Roar” with other Tv actors.Along with appearing in the Bollywood movies, the sexy Gizele Thakral was seen in many reality Tv shows like Comedy Nights Bachao, Survivor India (Season 1). She has been featured in many Bollywood films like “Mastizaade” and “Kya Cool Hain Hum 3” etc.
Gizele Thakral was the Kingfisher Calendar girl in 2011. The seductive actress also participated in Miss Rajasthan and won the title of Miss best body and Miss Potential. Gizele Thakral started her modelling career when she was just 14 years old. The Indian model is not less than the International models. The erotic photo shoot of the model has made her famous around the country. She was also in buzz when she entered the reality Tv show Bigg Boss season 9 when she was found kissing the co-contestant Prince Narula.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Gizele Thakral:
