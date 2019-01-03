Know for her uber-hot looks, Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of the small screen. The television actor is known to raise temperatures with every sizzling photo update of her. The social media star, Nia Sharma has an Instagram timeline full of astonishing stills.

Counted as one of the sexiest Asian women, Nia Sharma very well know how to maintain her image in the industry.

Know for her uber-hot looks, Nia Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors of the small screen. The television actor is known to raise temperatures with every sizzling photo update of her. The social media star, Nia Sharma has an Instagram timeline full of astonishing stills.

Counted as one of the sexiest Asian women, Nia Sharma very well know how to maintain her image in the industry. With her sultry fashion sense, Nia takes the internet by a storm with every photo upload. Be it the bikini looks or the classy chic attire, she is pro at slaying all of it. As the diva treated her fans with a sexy photo in yellow jersey a few days ago, fans went asking for more. Well, Nia Sharma surely enjoys a crazy fan following on social media and never misses a chance to surprise her fans.

To kick-start the new year of all Nia Sharma fans, we have brought this uber-sexy throwback photo in which the starlet looks absolutely gorgeous. Take a look yourself!

In case you missed some of the recent hot photo updates of Nia Sharma, here’s a glimpse of it!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More