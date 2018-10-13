Malaika Arora has been ruling the world of fashion since ages now. The exquisite beauty redefines hotness in every next photo of her. The elegant persona of her something you cannot resist. This time too, Malaika is astonishing her fans with the gorgeous avatar of her. Swaying with her trendy fashion statement is not-so-new for this diva and this latest photo is a witness of it.

Giving major fashion goals all over country, Malaika arora is back with the glamorous avatar. Donning an extremely elegant ensemble for an episode of India’s got talent, she impressed everyone. Have a look at the gorgeous lady:

Dazzling in a beautiful off-shoulder tulle dress, Malaika Arora has once again proved that she is an encyclopedia of fashion. This dress is from the Poem Autumn/Winter collection 2018 and she carried it to the show India’s got talent where she is one of the judges in the panel.

Maliaka paired the mostly black but corel-hued dress with jewellery from Azotique. She completed her with look with the Christian Louboutin black pumps.

Scroll down to take a glance of her hottest avatars:

Even when she is carrying a subtle makeup, the natural glow on her face is quite evident. One of the signature aspects of her look is the plum lips and shimmery eyes that she chooses to add every time. No doubt, she has actually levelled up the hotness to 10.

The talented actor is currently judging the 9th season of India’s got talent. This selfie of her with the co-judges Karan Johar and Kirron Kher unleashed the news of the show’s comeback and since then the fans can’t keep calm. See the photo here:

Karan Johar, the entertaining co-judge of Malaika Arora also recently posted a hilarious video of her and Kirron Kher discussing their clothes. Watch it here:

