Glee fame Mark Salling passed away in an apparent case of suicide, as per reports. The actor was 35 and was involved in controversies after pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017 and was awaiting sentencing that was due in March. He was looking to get 5 to 7 years imprisonment. Earlier in the day, he hung himself and his body was found a riverbed near his residence as per reports.

American actor and musician Mark Salling, who was best known for his performance in super-hit television show Glee, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 35. If latest media reports are to be believed, the actor had committed suicide. However, the cause of his death is still unknown. There are speculations that the Glee actor has committed suicide. The actor was involved in a number of controversies post when he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in December 2017 and was awaiting sentencing that was due in March. He was to get 5 to 7 years imprisonment, according to reports.

If reports are to be believed, this was Mark’s second suicide attempt. Earlier in August 2017, Mark had attempted suicide by slicing his wrist. As per reports, the actor was in the bedroom of his Los Angeles area home when he cut both of his wrists. He is survived by his mother, father and brother. The Salling family in a statement said that they appreciate the support they have been receiving. Salling played the role of Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the television series Glee from 2009 to its final in 2015.

“Mark was a gentle and loving person, a person of great creativity, who was doing his best to atone for some serious mistakes and errors of judgment. He is survived by his mother and father, and his brother. The Salling family appreciates the support they have been receiving and asks for their privacy to be respected.” the statement released by Mark’s lawyer read.