Global Leaders And Dignitaries Gather For Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding Gala

Global Leaders and Celebrities Attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Wedding Festivities in MumbaiProminent figures from around the world gathered at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai to bless Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their wedding celebrations.

The event, which saw the presence of media personalities, members of the film industry, and political leaders, featured distinguished guests including former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, UK Ambassador to India Alex Ellis, and US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

Also in attendance were Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the UK, and renowned boxer Mike Tyson, who were spotted arriving at a private airport in Mumbai alongside American reality TV stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony on July 13, escorted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani.

The wedding festivities, blending tradition with modernity, were adorned by spiritual leaders, political dignitaries, and celebrities, making it a spectacular event.

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, exchanged vows in a grand ceremony attended by an array of international celebrities and eminent guests from various fields on July 12.

The celebrations continued at the Jio World Convention Centre, with a guest list that included Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international sensation Kim Kardashian.

Radhika Merchant’s grace and elegance shone throughout the festivities, highlighted by her attire during the vidaai ceremony where she wore traditional outfits by renowned designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Manish Malhotra, complemented by exquisite heirloom jewellery.

The Ambani family hosted the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony on July 13, marking another opulent chapter in their celebrations. Radhika’s attire for the occasion, crafted by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla in collaboration with artist Jayasri Burman, underscored her radiant presence at the event.

