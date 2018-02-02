Global pop sensation Zayn Malik, who is best known for his songs like I Don't Wanna Live Forever, Pillowtalk and Dusk Till Dawn, recently revealed that he is a big fan of Bollywood movies and also of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Not only this, the singer told the media that Devdas is his all time favourite and he even made his girlfriend Gigi Hadid watch the film.

In an interview with Indian fashion magazine, Elle India, the former One Direction singer revealed that he loves Indian food and said, "his mom makes the best Indian food around."

The talented singer and songwriter has a huge fan following across the globe. The young singing star recently graced the magazine cover of Elle India for February issue. The 25-year-old singer, who has been dating the 22-year-old model Gigi Hadid, has always been very open about his relationship. The two also share adorable pictures with each other on social media.