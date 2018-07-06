Priyanka Chopra, the diva whose career has made a spectacular progress in the recent years to take her overseas and become known to the world as an international acting personality today has more than 25 million followers on her Instagram account. The actor has been in news for her going around with American singer Nick Jonas lately and it seems Priyanka knows how to steal the show from her counterparts very well.
If you want to know what the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra’s wants to do with her posts, one should check out her Instagram status. According to Priyanka, every photograph or picture tells a story and if you want to know what her story is, then check out her photos on the social media platform.
On the work front, the global star is all set to return to Bollywood after her stint in the international platform with her role as Alex Parish in the American series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming flick Bharat, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.
Check out some of the best Instagram posts by the diva herself:
And then she danced the night away…. ✨ A very special thank you to @dior for making me sparkle. Also thank you to my incredible team for your brilliance and dedicated hustle…no one just “wakes up like this,” and I feel so happy to work with you and be the canvas for your creativity… @mimicuttrell @patidubroff @kenorourke1 you are genius!! @natashapal @danasupnick you made it so much easier! Love u loads!