Actor Priyanka Chopra has recently got 25 million people following her on the social media platform, Instagram. The diva has made a mark with her performance and style along with her making headlines for her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra, the diva whose career has made a spectacular progress in the recent years to take her overseas and become known to the world as an international acting personality today has more than 25 million followers on her Instagram account. The actor has been in news for her going around with American singer Nick Jonas lately and it seems Priyanka knows how to steal the show from her counterparts very well.

If you want to know what the gorgeous Priyanka Chopra’s wants to do with her posts, one should check out her Instagram status. According to Priyanka, every photograph or picture tells a story and if you want to know what her story is, then check out her photos on the social media platform.

On the work front, the global star is all set to return to Bollywood after her stint in the international platform with her role as Alex Parish in the American series Quantico. Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming flick Bharat, which is set to hit the silver screens on June 5, 2019.

Check out some of the best Instagram posts by the diva herself:

Oh, hello… A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 2, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

🐩 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 3, 2018 at 2:54pm PDT

Gilded by @patidubroff ✨ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 8, 2018 at 10:04am PDT

🐊 #ootd A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 26, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

Happy times with mommy in Ireland ❤️🎉 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 15, 2018 at 11:20am PDT

