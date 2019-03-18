Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. The minister was seeking treatment for pancreatic cancer since a year but remained politically active till his last moments. The demise of the minister has left the nation in a state of shock. Eminent personalities from political, business and entertainment circles are mourning his death on social media.
In the Indian Film Industry, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar and many more have expressed grief and sorrow on social media platform Twitter. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently starred in the film Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu, has shared a few photos with the minister. Paying him his heartfelt condolences, the actor said that Parrikar was a gentle, soft spoken and a simple-minded person. He added that he fought his illness with dignity and great spirit.
Actor Akshay Kumar expressed that he is extremely sad to hear about the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. He said that he had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere soul like him. Stating that not even cancer can kill a spirit like Parrikar, Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan said that keeping aside differing party ideologies, Manohar Parrikar was a good and gentle man. He also revealed that he had the honour of breaking bread with him.
Anupam Kher praised Manohar Parrikar’s down-to-earth and honest personality and said that he had had a great quality of inspiring people. Indian comedian Vir Das called the minister one of the more level headed and decent politicians in the country. Meanwhile, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted that she is saddened by the news of Manohar Parrikar’s demise. Calling it a great loss for the nation, the singer called him an honest person and a politician.
Check out how Bollywood is mourning the demise of Manohar Parrikar:
President of India Ramnath Kovind confirmed the death of Manohar Parrikar on his official Twitter account. The centre will hold condolence meet on, Monday at 11 AM while his last rites will be performed at SAG grounds in Campal.
