Goa CM Manohar Parrikar passes away: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. The minister was seeking treatment for pancreatic cancer since a year but remained politically active till his last moments. The demise of the minister has left the nation in a state of shock. Eminent personalities from political, business and entertainment circles are mourning his death on social media.

In the Indian Film Industry, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Kamal Haasan, Anupam Kher, Swara Bhaskar and many more have expressed grief and sorrow on social media platform Twitter. Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who recently starred in the film Badla alongside Taapsee Pannu, has shared a few photos with the minister. Paying him his heartfelt condolences, the actor said that Parrikar was a gentle, soft spoken and a simple-minded person. He added that he fought his illness with dignity and great spirit.

T 3122 – Manohar Parrikar CM of Goa, passes away .. a gentle , soft spoken simple minded person .. respected .. fought his illness with dignity and great spirit .. had on a few occasions spent some time with him .. a soft smile always adorned his face .. sad with the news .. 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/vFTCeMMDxf — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2019

Actor Akshay Kumar expressed that he is extremely sad to hear about the demise of Goa CM Manohar Parrikar. He said that he had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere soul like him. Stating that not even cancer can kill a spirit like Parrikar, Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan said that keeping aside differing party ideologies, Manohar Parrikar was a good and gentle man. He also revealed that he had the honour of breaking bread with him.

Anupam Kher praised Manohar Parrikar’s down-to-earth and honest personality and said that he had had a great quality of inspiring people. Indian comedian Vir Das called the minister one of the more level headed and decent politicians in the country. Meanwhile, Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted that she is saddened by the news of Manohar Parrikar’s demise. Calling it a great loss for the nation, the singer called him an honest person and a politician.

Deeply deeply saddened to know about the untimely demise of Shri #ManoharParrikar ji. He was one of the most real, dignified, intelligent, warm, down-to-earth & honest person I had met. He had a great quality of inspiring people so effortlessly. Will miss him. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/4i4noSWSDZ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 17, 2019

#ManoharParrikar always came accross as one of the more level headed and decent politicians in the country. Rest in Peace sir. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 17, 2019

Goa ke Mukhya Mantri Manohar Parrikar ji ke nidhan ki vaarta sunkar mujhe bahut dukh hua,unke aur hamare bahut acche sambandh the.Unke jaane se hamare desh ki bahut haani hui hai,ek atyant saccha insaan aur neta desh ne kho diya hai. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) March 17, 2019

RIP Shri #ManoharParrikar Condolences and strength to the family in this tragic time of grief. — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) March 17, 2019

Extremely sad at hearing about the demise of Sh. Manohar Parrikar Ji. I feel blessed to have had the fortune of meeting and knowing a sincere and good soul as he was. Heartfelt condolences to his family🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 17, 2019

Sad to hear about the loss of one of our finest leaders, #ManoharParrikar ji. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with the grieving family & friends. — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 17, 2019

Party ideologies apart a good and gentle man will always be it. Not even cancer can kill a spirit like @manoharparrikar . Have had the honour of breaking bread with him. As will the Nation, I too will remember him. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 17, 2019

So very Saddened to hear about the sudden demise if Shri. MANOHAR Parrikar Ji. A dynamic and Honorable Soul.. Rest now in peace in Heaven sir .🙏🙏🙏@manoharparrikar — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 17, 2019

A true patriot passes away, RIP #ManoharParrikar ji. A great leader who we will always admire, remember and seek inspiration from. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) March 17, 2019

President of India Ramnath Kovind confirmed the death of Manohar Parrikar on his official Twitter account. The centre will hold condolence meet on, Monday at 11 AM while his last rites will be performed at SAG grounds in Campal.

