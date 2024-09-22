Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Bose alleges that after his release, when he returned to work at KJR Studios, Parvathy Nair came to the studio and slapped him, while the other five verbally abused him.

‘GOAT’ Actress Parvathy Nair Accused Of Slapping And Abusing Domestic Help- Deets Inside!

Actress Parvathy Nair, who starred alongside Thalapathy Vijay in ‘GOAT’, is under investigation for allegedly assaulting and confining a worker named Subash Chandra Bose.

A case has been registered against the actress and five others under sections 296(b), 115(2), and 351(2) BNS following a complaint by Bose. According to DSR copy, Bose, who worked as a helper at KJR Studios, was also asked to do domestic work at Parvathy Nair’s residence in 2022.

During that time, several items, including a laptop, watch, camera, and mobile phone, went missing from Nair’s house, after which the actress filed a complaint against Bose over suspected theft allegations.

However, Bose has now come forward to share his side of the story. Bose alleges that after his release, when he returned to work at KJR Studios, Parvathy Nair came to the studio and slapped him, while the other five verbally abused him.

Bose filed a complaint at Teynampet Police Station; however, when no action was taken, he approached the Saidapet 19th MM Court.

Based on Saidapet Magistrate Court orders, an FIR has been registered against Parvathy Nair and others, and investigations in this matter are underway.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Nair was last seen in ‘GOAT’ opposite Vijay.

(With Inputs From ANI)

