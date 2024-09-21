Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

As per Sacnilk, the biggie earned Rs 2.35 crore (nett) at the domestic box office on Friday (September 20). The film’s total collection stands at Rs 234 crore

'GOAT' Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT, which hit screens on September 5, has done reasonably well at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews. The film remains the top choice of the Tamil audience even in its third week due to the lack of competition. . GOAT is a sci-fi actioner, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

‘GOAT’ Has A Decent Third Friday

GOAT, Vijay’s second last film as an actor, remains the top choice of his ardent fans even in its third week despite the mixed word-of-mouth. As per Sacnilk, the biggie earned Rs 2.35 crore (nett) at the domestic box office on Friday (September 20). The film’s total collection stands at Rs 234 crore. The film has done well in Tamil Nadu.

However, its performance in the Telugu states and Kerala isn’t too impressive. Similarly, it would have done better in Hindi had it been released in multiplexes.

About ‘GOAT’

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama that revolves around time travel and features Vijay in dual roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, resonated with fans due to its energetic beats and holds special meaning for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

This marks Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before shifting his focus to politics. ‘

‘GOAT’’ hit screens on September 5.

