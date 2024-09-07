GOAT, starring Vijay, witnessed a drop of nearly 43% on its second day. It netted 24.75 crore on Friday (September 6)

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5, collected an impressive Rs 43 crore at the domestic box office on the first day. It, however, failed to keep the momentum going on the second day and witnessed a major drop. GOAT is a sci-fi actioner, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

GOAT Sees A Dip On The Second Day

‘GOAT’, starring Vijay, witnessed a drop of nearly 43% on its second day. It netted 24.75 crore on Friday (September 6). Its total collection stands at Rs 68.75 crore. The film’s Tamil version is doing well and the occupancy in certain regions was nearly 93%.

It, however, hasn’t found many takers in Hindi as it did not release in the national multiplex chains. ‘GOAT’ received mixed reviews with critics praising the performances but criticising the screenplay. The average word-of-mouth has gone against the film.

About ‘GOAT’

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama centered around time travel, featuring Vijay in two distinct roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, resonated with fans due to its energetic beats and holds special appeal for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-fronted ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

This marks Vijay’s first release after ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Karthi’s ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before shifting his focus to politics. ‘

‘GOAT’ hit screens on September 5 and is currently playing in theatres.

(Figures courtesy Sacnilk)