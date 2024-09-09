‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Packs A Punch On First Sunday

According to Sacnilk, GOAT netted Rs 34 crore in India on its fourth day. The Tamil version collected nearly Rs 30 crore and the Telugu one made Rs 2.7 crore

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5, is doing reasonably well at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews. The film raked in an impressive Rs 34 crore (nett) at the ticket window on its first Sunday (September 8) much to the delight of fans. GOAT is a sci-fi actioner, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

GOAT Sets The Box Office On Fire

‘GOAT’, starring Vijay, has set the box office on fire. According to Sacnilk, the biggie netted Rs 34 crore in India on its fourth day. The Tamil version collected nearly Rs 30 crore and the Telugu one made Rs 2.7 crore.

The Hindi version, however, did not find many takers and netted a middling Rs 1.5 crore. The total collection stands at Rs 137.2 crore. It remains to be seen whether the film is able to hold its own on the weekdays once the initial buzz fades away.

About GOAT

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama about time travel, featuring Vijay in two distinct roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on the Jiiva-led ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, clicked with fans due to its lively beats and holds special meaning for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. ‘GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

GOAT Vijay’s first film release since ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before turning his attention to politics. ‘

GOAT’ opened in theatres on September 5.

.