‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay’s Film Has A Decent Second Thursday

GOAT', starring Vijay, has made a strong impact at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the biggie netted Rs 6.5 crore crore in India on its eighth day.

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, which opened in theatres on September 5, is doing decent business at the Indian box office despite mixed reviews. The film raked in a respectable Rs 6.50 crore (nett) at the ticket window on its second Thursday (September 12) and remained the top choice of the masses. ‘GOAT’ is a sci-fi actioner, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

GOAT Rakes In A Respectable Amount On Day 8

‘GOAT’, starring Vijay, has made a strong impact at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the biggie netted Rs 6.5 crore crore in India on its eighth day. A large chunk of this came from the Tamil version as the film hasn’t lived up to expectations in Telugu and Hindi.

The total collection stands at Rs 177.5 crore crore. The film opened strong but slowed down over the weekdays due to the mixed word of mouth. Moreover, the film faced competition from the Nani-led ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ in the Telugu states.

About The Film

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama about time travel, featuring Vijay in two distinct roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on the Jiiva-led ‘Raam’.

The ‘Whistle Podu’ song clicked with fans due to its catchy beats and it has special significance for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. ‘GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

GOAT is Vijay’s first film release since ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before shifting his focus to politics. ‘

GOAT’ opened in theatres on September 5.

.