‘GOAT’ Day 1 Box Office Collection: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Is Off To A Flying Start

Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, which hit screens on September 5, has opened to a sensational response at the domestic box office despite mixed reviews. The film has secured the highest opening for a Tamil film in 2024, outperforming ‘Indian 2’.

‘GOAT’ Sets The Box Office On Fire

‘GOAT’, starring Vijay, has set the box office on fire. According to Sacnilk, the biggie netted Rs 43 crore in India on the first day. The Tamil version collected nearly Rs 38 crore and the Telugu one made Rs 3 cr. The Hindi version, however, did not find many takers and netted a forgettable Rs 1.7 crore.

Interestingly, Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ had collected Rs 26 crore on the first day. It went on to tank at the box office.

Coming back to ‘GOAT’, it is expected to enjoy a sensational extended first weekend mainly because of Vijay’s star power.

About ‘GOAT’

‘GOAT’ is a science-fiction drama centered around time travel, featuring Vijay in dual roles. The film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jayaram, Mohan, Vaibhav, and Sneha, with music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, known for his work on ‘Raam’.

The first single, ‘Whistle Podu’, clicked with fans due to its energetic beats and holds special appeal for Chennai Super Kings loyalists. GOAT is directed by Venkat Prabhu and marks his first collaboration with Vijay. The director is best known for directing the Ajith Kumar-led ‘Mankatha’, which enjoys a cult fan following.

This marks Vijay’s first film release since ‘Leo’, an action-packed entry in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-created Loki Cinematic Universe (LCU), which also includes ‘Vikram’ and ‘Kaithi’. The cast of ‘Leo’ included Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Anurag Kashyap, Trisha, Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. After ‘GOAT’ , Vijay is slated to work on one more film before shifting his focus to politics. ‘

GOAT’ opened in theatres on September 5.

