‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has officially stepped down from her role as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

She announced her decision to continue her spiritual journey as a Sadhvi, a female spiritual seeker.

Her departure comes amid an internal rift involving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Kinnar Akhada founder Rishi Ajay Das regarding her appointment to the revered title.

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Former actress Mamta Kulkarni performs her 'Pind Daan' at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan said that Kinnar akhada is going to make her a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai…

Mamta Kulkarni Speaks Out on Kinnar Akhada Controversy

Addressing the issue for the first time, Mamta Kulkarni expressed gratitude for being chosen as Mahamandaleshwar. In a statement to ANI, she said, “It was all in God’s hands for me to become Mahamandaleshwar at the Kumbh, a sacred event occurring after 140 years. My 25 years of tapasya (spiritual penance) bore fruit through this divine opportunity.”

Having renounced her material life, Mamta has now fully embraced the path of spirituality. She adopted a new spiritual identity — “Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri” — and was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar on January 24, 2025, during the grand Kumbh celebrations in Uttar Pradesh.

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Sudden Sainthood

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev strongly opposed Mamta’s elevation to Mahamandaleshwar. He argued that sainthood cannot be achieved overnight. Speaking to PTI, Ramdev remarked, “Some individuals, who were indulging in worldly pleasures just yesterday, are suddenly proclaimed saints. This undermines the sanctity of the Maha Kumbh.”

He further warned against associating vulgarity, intoxication, and inappropriate behavior with such a sacred festival, emphasizing that these actions do not represent the essence of the Sanatana tradition.

Backlash From the Saints and Removal of Leaders from Kinnar Akhada

Mamta’s appointment sparked backlash from several religious leaders. In response, Rishi Ajay Das — the founder of the Kinnar Akhada — issued a press release on January 30, 2025, relieving both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of their titles within the Akhada.

In the statement, Das explained that Tripathi’s leadership, originally intended to uplift the transgender community and promote religious values, had deviated from its purpose, prompting his removal alongside Mamta.

Mamta Kulkarni rose to stardom in the 1990s with successful films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. However, she distanced herself from the film industry in the early 2000s and eventually relocated abroad. Her transition from a glamorous film career to a spiritual path has continued to draw both intrigue and controversy.

