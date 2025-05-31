Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • ‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev strongly opposed Mamta’s elevation to Mahamandaleshwar. He argued that sainthood cannot be achieved overnight.

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy

Mamta Kulkarni


Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has officially stepped down from her role as Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

She announced her decision to continue her spiritual journey as a Sadhvi, a female spiritual seeker.

Her departure comes amid an internal rift involving Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi and Kinnar Akhada founder Rishi Ajay Das regarding her appointment to the revered title.

Mamta Kulkarni Speaks Out on Kinnar Akhada Controversy

Addressing the issue for the first time, Mamta Kulkarni expressed gratitude for being chosen as Mahamandaleshwar. In a statement to ANI, she said, “It was all in God’s hands for me to become Mahamandaleshwar at the Kumbh, a sacred event occurring after 140 years. My 25 years of tapasya (spiritual penance) bore fruit through this divine opportunity.”

Having renounced her material life, Mamta has now fully embraced the path of spirituality. She adopted a new spiritual identity — “Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri” — and was anointed as Mahamandaleshwar on January 24, 2025, during the grand Kumbh celebrations in Uttar Pradesh.

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Sudden Sainthood

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev strongly opposed Mamta’s elevation to Mahamandaleshwar. He argued that sainthood cannot be achieved overnight. Speaking to PTI, Ramdev remarked, “Some individuals, who were indulging in worldly pleasures just yesterday, are suddenly proclaimed saints. This undermines the sanctity of the Maha Kumbh.”

He further warned against associating vulgarity, intoxication, and inappropriate behavior with such a sacred festival, emphasizing that these actions do not represent the essence of the Sanatana tradition.

Backlash From the Saints and Removal of Leaders from Kinnar Akhada

Mamta’s appointment sparked backlash from several religious leaders. In response, Rishi Ajay Das — the founder of the Kinnar Akhada — issued a press release on January 30, 2025, relieving both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi of their titles within the Akhada.

In the statement, Das explained that Tripathi’s leadership, originally intended to uplift the transgender community and promote religious values, had deviated from its purpose, prompting his removal alongside Mamta.

Mamta Kulkarni rose to stardom in the 1990s with successful films like Karan Arjun and Baazi. However, she distanced herself from the film industry in the early 2000s and eventually relocated abroad. Her transition from a glamorous film career to a spiritual path has continued to draw both intrigue and controversy.

ALSO READ: Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout   

Filed under

Latest India News Mamta Kulkarni Mamta Kulkarni mahakumbh

Sharmin Segal is married

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...
Sharmishta Panoli

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...
Mamta Kulkarni

‘God Provided Me With….’ Mamta Kulkarni Finally Speaks Up About Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy
Trump administration's pl

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...
The popular daily soap Ky

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi...
Man beheads sister-in-law

Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two...

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led To Her Arrest?

What Exactly Did Pune Law Student Sharmishta Panoli Say In Her Controversial Video That Led...

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal Job Applications

Will Trump Administration Hire Patriotic Americans Over Diversity Quotas? POTUS Introduces Loyalty Test In Federal...

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi...

Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her Sister-In-Law Over Family Dispute

Shocker! Man Walks Into Police Station With A Severed Head And Weapon After Beheading Her...

Entertainment

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two Years After Intimate Wedding

Who Is Sharmin Segal’s Husband? Heeramandi Actress, Bhansali’s Niece Blessed With A Baby Boy Two

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 With Z+ Security

₹14 Lakh Per Day? Smriti Irani All Set For Her Comeback With Kyunki Saas Bhi

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets Crowned As Miss World 2025

Who Is Opal Suchata Chuangsri? Miss Universe Thailand 2024 Known For Her Multilingual Abilities Gets

Why Adnan Sami Got Pissed Over Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service At Mumbai Airport? Singer Dubs It ‘Most Inefficient, Careless & Lazy’

Why Adnan Sami Got Pissed Over Pranaam Meet-and-Greet Service At Mumbai Airport? Singer Dubs It

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A Rocky Relationship After Fallout

Rihanna Once Sued Her Father Over Unauthorized Business Deals And Fraud As They Shared A

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth