Ram Gopal Varma’s controversial film God, Sex and Truth starring American pornstar Mia Malkova has been released online. Just after the film release, RGV released an explicatory advice to the anticipated fans and told them to watch the film with good quality headphones. He tweeted, “Watch #GodSexTruth with head phones or good speakers because it’s @mmkeeravani‘s music which is its strength as much as @Mia Malkova‘s Beauty.” Later, the director updated his fans that the film will be delayed by a few hours due to unexpected tremendous traffic that crashed the servers. According to the makers, God, Sex and Truth will be a philosophical treatise of Mia Malkova.

Just a day before the release, the filmmaker was slapped with a legal notice by the Hyderabad police for obscenity on a complaint by a social activist. A case under section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 was registered against him for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. Meanwhile women associations, led by All India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA), had earlier shouted slogans against RGV in Vishakhapatnam, burned his effigy and demanded a complete ban on the film. They alleged that the director has avoided a theatrical release to escape the censor board.

Earlier, the director instagrammed a video where could be seen fighting some invisible protestors of the film. He wrote, “Me beating the shit out of imaginary protestors of Mia Malkova’s #GodSexTruth. In an interview with a leading daily, RGV said, “I’ve always believed that power and sex are the only ultimate prime movers in life. Power has always been looked up to whereas sex is looked down upon. I found a common believer of this philosophy in Mia Malkova.” Mia agreed to his director and added, “It’s a projection of our common beliefs.”