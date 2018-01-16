The trailer of Ram Gopal Varma's upcoming feature film titled God, Sex and Truth has been unveiled on Tuesday. The bold film features American adult star Mia Malkova in lead role and the trailer shows Mia giving out bold statements about her life.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is once again back with yet another controversial film titled God, Sex and Truth which features American adult star Mia Malkova. According to Ram Gopal Varma, this feature film is based on the life of Mia Malkova and narrates her everyday story as a porn star. Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to unveil the trailer of his upcoming feature film. In the trailer, we see Mia Malkova in a sizzling, bold and steamy avatar.

The trailer has Mia giving out bold statements about the adult film industry, a women’s sexual orientation and sexual preferences. She claims that sex is made by god and restrictions are made by humans and society and therefore she disagrees with the norms and wants to live her life her way. She says that it’s her choice if she wants to have sex with one person or many people. Mia says that could be is an aim whereas should be is a destination.

Here’s the Trailer of GOD, SEX and TRUTH featuring @MiaMalkova ..Full film will be released on Republic Day jan 26 th 9 Am #GodSexTruth https://t.co/mK1T57s611 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 16, 2018

To explain what his latest venture is all about, RGV wrote a long note on Facebook and it reads,“GOD, SEX and TRUTH is neither a film, nor a short film nor a series ..it’s about Mia Malkova speaking about Sex and how much it means to her. I both as a person and as a filmmaker very strongly believe in the underlying depth of what GOD, SEX and TRUTH truly represents.”

The final version of GOD , SEX and TRUTH which is to be released on January 26 at 9 Am will have explicit nude imagery which will showcase each and every part of Mia Malkova’s beautiful naked body in a never before seen magnifique.