Godzilla 2 poster: Starring conjuring star Vera Farmiga and Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown in lead roles, the makers have released another poster from the movie Godzilla. The movie is set to release in India on May 31 and will be releasing four different languages- Hindi, English, Telugu, and Tamil. Take a look at the poster here.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters- After the global success of Godzilla 1 and Kong: Skull Island, the next sequel, Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters, has got its release date and will be going on floors in India on May 31. To share the news, Bollywood critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news with the first poster of Godzilla 2. The movie will be bankrolled under the banner Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures, in association with Toho Co. Ltd, the film will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as per the picture.

The second sequel will star Conjuring star Vera Farmiga, Wold of Wall Street star Kyle Chandler, Stranger things star Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Thomas Middleditch, Game of Thrones star Charles Dance, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Aisha Hinds, and Zhang Ziyi in lead roles. Take a look at the poster showing the mighty Godzilla rising through the ocean here:

The plot of the movie revolves around Godzilla who fights with Mothra, Rodan and his nemesis Ghidorah, the three-headed king. About a week back, the makers had released a 10-second teaser of the three-headed king. Take a look at the post here:

The makers have been creating a buzz with back to back poster releases, videos, and showing us glimpses of how the movie is being made and oh boy, we have to say that this looks like a masterpiece! Take a look at some more videos from the movie to see who is Mothra and Rodan here:

The trailer of the movie has already crossed 25 million views on youtube and has created much buzz among the fans who are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the theatres this May 2019. The movie has been directed by Michael Dougherty, produced by Mary Parent, Alex Garcia, Brian Rogers and Thomas Tull, co-produced by Barry H. Waldman, Zach Shields, Yoshimitsu Banno and Kenji Okuhira.

