Television actress Mouni Roy, who will be making her big Bollywood debut in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Gold, posted a photo on her Instagram account and got trolled for being too skinny.

Celebrities getting trolled on social media for putting pictures are nothing new and television queen Mouni Roy has become the latest victim of online trolling. The diva posted a picture on her Instagram account in which she was wearing a beautiful lehenga but as soon as she posted the photo, she got trolled for being too skinny. Many users called her ‘malnourished ‘and ‘unhealthy.’ They also asked her to start eating as being so skinny is not good for the health. However, it is nothing new for an actor to get trolled on social media as in the past, actresses like Hina Khan, Deepika Padukone, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Esha Gupta, Alia Bhatt, among many others have been trolled for putting pictures on their social media accounts. While many got trolled for putting pictures in bikinis, others get trolled for the choice of dresses they wore.

Mouni Roy, who is best known for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural television series Naagin, has bagged a big Bollywood film opposite none other than Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar. The television diva will be seen in Akki’s upcoming film Gold, which is a sports drama and will mark Mouni Roy’s big Bollywood debut. The film is slated to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15.

Mouni will also be seen in ace filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra, which also features legendary Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. The film is being backed by Karan Johar and has already gone on floor.

Mouni Roy, who made her acting debut with Ekta Kapoor’s popular television daily series ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi an after that she has featured in several daily soaps such as Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Naagin, Naagin 2, among many others. Mouni has a huge fan following on social media.

