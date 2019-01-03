Television glam queen Mouni Roy is one of the most sizzling actors of the small screen. Enjoying a massive fan following on social media, she keeps on giving her fans fashion goals and tips. With her sultry and sexy avatars, Mouni Roy leaves everyone breathless.

When Mouni Roy starred in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev, everyone was smitten by her flawless beauty and later she left everyone spellbound with her sexy avatar in Naagin and Naagin 2. All these years, Mouni Roy has been swaying fans with her stunning looks and her fans still aks for more. On that note, we have brought an amazing throwback still of the diva which will leave you mesmerized. Take a look yourself!

The hottie will soon be seen in upcoming movie Brahmastra which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. Not just this, Mouni will also be featuring in Made In China.

