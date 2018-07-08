Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold starring Akshay Kumar is one of the most anticipated films of 2018. In his latest media interaction, Akshay has stated that he hopes that the film will give hockey its due status and increase its craze among youngsters after they get to know the history of the sport in India. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

As Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold gears up to hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, 2018, the superstar has stated that he hopes that the film will increase the craze for hockey among the youngsters in India. In a conversation with PTI, The Gold actor stated that youngsters want to see a different kind of sports nowadays. Thus, we can see how apart from sports like cricket and football, Kabaddi is also coming up in India. Talking about his film Gold, Akshay stated that he hopes that the film will give hockey its due status and will increase its craze after people come to know about the history of hockey.

He added that now, things are changing and the sport is garnering a lot of support from the government. When the actor was quipped about the box office clash with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate, he stated that John is his friend. In fact, they are all friends in the film industry so anyone can come on any date or come together on the same date. He added that he hopes that both the films, Gold and Satyamev Jayate will do well at the box office.

Speaking about his on-screen character Tapan Das, Akshay revealed that people often do not get to know about the technicians that are equally involved in the making of a film and do not become famous or come in the limelight. His character is somewhat like that.

Talking about how he prepared for his role, Akshay said that he stayed in Kolkata for two years and received training from a dialect coach to get that accent. He further added that when he preparing for the role, he feared that his accent should not sound caricaturish and no one has noticed it either until yet.

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold will hit the screens on August 15 and will clash with John Abraham, Aisha Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee’s film Satyameva Jayate.

