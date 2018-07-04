Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and television dive Mouni Roy are all set the screens on fire with their upcoming movie Gold. Reema Kagti directorial Gold is all about the Indian Hockey team who won the Gold medal in 1948. Makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold will release the first song Naino Ne Baandhi on July 6.

The action king of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is all set to romance television queen Mouni Roy in the upcoming movie Gold. Ever since the trailer of the movie has been released, fans are eagerly waiting to see the two romancing in one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Releasing on Independence day, Reema Kagti directorial Gold revolves around Indian Hockey team, who managed to bag the gold medal in Olympics back as a free nation back in 1948. Fans can get ready for a treat as Naino Ne Baandhi song starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Bajwa will be launched on July 6. The song has been sung by Yasser Desai and written by Arko.

The Naagin star who has a huge fan following will be making her Bollywood debut with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar. Apart from Akki and Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sunny Kaushal and Nikita Dutta. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment, the movie is a historical sports drama that focuses on the journey of Indian hockey team who won the gold medal in 1948.

Kunwar Digvijay Singh, Leslie Claudius, Walter D’Souza, Keshav Dutt, Lawrie Fernandes, Ranganathan Francis, Randhir Singh Gentle, Gerry Glacken, Akhtar Hussain, Patrick Jansen, Amir Kumar, Leo Pinto, Jaswant Singh Rajput, Latif-ur-Rehman, Reginald Rodrigues, Balbir Singh, Grahanandan Singh, Trilochan Singh, Maxie Vaz were the players who made up to the first position back in 1948 and brought the Gold medal for free India.

