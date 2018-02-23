Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has reacted to a speculated box office clash between his film Gold and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika. Commenting on the same, the superstar questioned the term clash and stated that since the Bollywood industry does not have so many theatres, it is not possible for each film to get a solo release. Both the films are expected to hit the screens on August 15, 2018.

After successfully avoiding a box office clash of PadMan with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Gold is facing a similar feat. Both Gold and Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika are expected to hit the screens on August 15, 2018. In an interview with Deccan Chronicles, Khiladi Kumar spoke about the issue of a box office clash and stated, “Yeh clash kya hota hai? [What is this clash?]… You guys use this term as if we are fighting with each other.”

“Our film industry releases approximately 180 films each year. We do not have as many theatres, so some films will have to release together. There is no harm in it. Also, we have only 52 weeks, so it is not possible for each film to have solo release dates. Some films will have to release on the same week,” he added. When the superstar was asked to comment on the fact that in the 90’s four to five films used to release in one day but now even if two films release on the same day then it becomes a big deal, he responded, “Earlier when business used to happen it used to continue for silver jubilee and golden jubilee, but now it is just four days of business, so that is why everybody wants to catch that three-four days.”

Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold essays the struggles of a hockey coach to convince his team as well as the selectors that they can win a gold medal at the Olympics. While Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika is based on 19th century queen of Jhansi and freedom fighter Rani Laxmibai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App