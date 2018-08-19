Gold box office collection Day 5 LIVE updates: Helmed by Reema Kagti, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer has garnered praises from the audience, film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities. The film had clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

With a positive word of mouth from the audience, film critics as well as the Bollywood celebrities, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has managed to pass with flying colours at the box office. Despite witnessing a slump in the first week at the box office, Gold is still going strong. After collecting a total collection of Rs. 43 crore on Friday, the film is likely to cross Rs 50-crore mark at the box office.

Helmed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Gold revolves around Indian hockey team’s first Olympic win and 12 years of hard work and determination that led up to the victory. Marking the debut of Telly actor Mouni Roy, Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Kumar Singh and Sunny Kaushal along with Akshay Kumar. The patriotic sports drama clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold box office collection Day 5:

9:00 am: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold is likely to witness a major jump at the box office. The latest trade figures of the film will be out shortly.

#Gold is witnessing major jump in occupancy on Saturday . Heading towards 13-14 cr+ today. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 18, 2018

