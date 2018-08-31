Akshay Kumar’s Gold has managed to cross 104 crore club: According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 19 days after its release. The sports drama is the 9th movie of the film industry to cross 100 crore in just 15 days.

News of Akshay Kumar starrer Gold entering the 100 crore club was doing round the corners. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just 19 days after its release. The sports drama is the 9th movie of the film industry to cross 100 crore in just 15 days. In the film, Akshay Kumar essays the character of Tapan Das, who led the Indian Hockey team to win the first gold medal at the Olympics.

Although, the film witnessed a decline in week 2 but the film turned out to be a major chunk in week 1 especially on day 1 when it managed to mint Rs 25.25 crore. As per the reports shared by Adarsh, Gold collected Rs 89.30 crore in the first week and around 14.70 crore in the second week.

#Gold witnesses a decline in Week 2… Amassed a major chunk in Week 1 and more specifically on Day 1 [₹ 25.25 cr]… Likely to fold up under ₹ 115 cr… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr, Tue 1.30 cr, Wed 1.25 cr, Thu 1 cr. Total: ₹ 104 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

#Gold biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1 – 9 days; released on Wed]

Weekend 2: ₹ 14.70 cr

Total: ₹ 104 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 31, 2018

Helmed by Talaash and Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd helmer Reema Kagti, Gold is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment, the movie stars Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal in supporting roles.

Talking about other projects, Akshay Kumar is all set to enter his huge fan following with the upcoming Indian period ward drama Kesari. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna. Made under the banners of Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Reliance Entertainment, Kesari will hit the theatres on August 15, next year.

