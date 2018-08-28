Akshay Kumar's Gold enters Rs 100-crore club: Akshay Kumar's Gold has entered into Rs 100-crore club after film's earnings crossed Rs 100.45 crore. Gold entered Rs 100 crore club on its 13th day making it Akshay Kumar's 9th film to bad Rs 100 crore title.

Akshay Kumar’s Gold enters Rs 100-crore club: Akshay Kumar latest film Gold has made it into the Rs 100-crore club on Tuesday. According to film analyst Taran Adarsh, the film crossed Rs 100 crore mark 13 days after its release. Over the past weekend, on Friday, Akshay Kumar’s Gold earned a total of Rs 1.85 crore, Rs 3.10 crore on Saturday, Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday and Rs 1.45 crore on Monday. Gold’s current earnings stand at a total of Rs 100.45 crore.

Akshay Kumar’s Gold which has become his 9th film to enter Rs 100 crore club, received positive reviews from critics, audience and fans. In Gold, Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of Tapan Das, who led the Indian Hockey team to clinch the first gold medal at the Olympics.

Apart from Gold, Bollywood films including Padmaavat, SKTKS, Raid, Baaghi 2, Raazi, Race 3, Sanju have already become part of 100 crore club. According to Taran Adarsh, entering Rs 100 crore is no more a yardstick to access film’s success.

#Gold crosses ₹ 100 cr mark on Day 13… [Week 2] Fri 1.85 cr, Sat 3.10 cr, Sun 4.75 cr, Mon 1.45 cr. Total: ₹ 100.45 cr. India biz… Akshay Kumar’s ninth film in ₹ 100 cr Club. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 28, 2018

Apart from Akshay Kumar, it was a Bollywood debut for TV actress Mouni Roy on the silver screen.

