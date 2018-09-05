Gold box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer Gold, which is a sports drama and is based on India's first gold at the 1948 Olympics, has earned Rs 107.37 crore in the third week. The film, which opened to a whooping amount of Rs 25 crore, shined at the box office for 3 weeks and even made it to the Rs 100 crore club.

Gold box office collection: Akshay Kumar-Mouni Roy starrer Gold, which is a sports drama and is based on India’s first gold at the 1948 Olympics, has earned Rs 107.37 crore in the third week. The film, which opened to a whooping amount of Rs 25 crore, shined at the box office for 3 weeks and even made it to the Rs 100 crore club. Gold marks the big Bollywood debut of television actor Mouni Roy and the film received a phenomenal response from the audience and even the film critics gave Gold a thumbs up.

Gold also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. Gold was released on the occasion of Independence Day—August 15. The film was released along with John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate. Gold talks about India’s big victory post the end of British Raj and how the Indian Hockey team won our first Gold medal in the 1948 Olympics.

#Gold [Week 3] Fri 45 lakhs, Sat 82 lakhs, Sun 1.20 cr, Mon 55 lakhs, Tue 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 107.37 cr.#Gold biz at a glance…

Week 1: ₹ 89.30 cr [prolonged Week 1; 9 days; released on Wed]

Week 2: ₹ 14.70 cr

Week 3: ₹ 3.37 cr [till Tue]

Total: ₹ 107.37 cr

India biz.

HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 5, 2018

The trailer of Gold has already created a lot of buzz on the Internet and a good word of mouth also helped the film perform well at the box office. Akshay Kumar’s stellar performance was also appreciated in the film by the critics as well as fans.

