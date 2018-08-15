Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has finally hit the silver screen today—August 15. The film is a historical sports drama which talks about India's iconic win at the 1948 Olympics where the Indian hockey team won a gold medal for the first time after India got Independence from the British Raj in 1947. Gold has received a positive response from critics and it is being anticipated that the film will earn Rs 15 crore on the opening day of its release.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has finally hit the silver screen today—August 15. The film is a historical sports drama which talks about India’s iconic win at the 1948 Olympics where the Indian hockey team won a gold medal for the first time after India got Independence from the British Raj in 1947. Gold has received a positive response from critics and it is being anticipated that the film will earn Rs 15 crore on the opening day of its release. The film has been released on the occasion of Independence Day which is also a public holiday and since its a Akshay Kumar starrer it has to be a massive hit. The box office figures are yet to be announced but according to the early figures, the film is performing well at the box office.

Gold box office collection Day 1 LIVE updates:

13:40 pm – Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar on Twitter wrote that Akshay Kumar’s Gold has opened in the 11th position of the all-time best advance bookings ever. He further congratulated the entire team of Gold.

Wow! #Gold opens in 11th position of the all-time best advance bookings ever..! 😊

Congrats @kagtireema @ritesh_sid @akshaykumar @Roymouni and team #Gold. Special shout out to the Excel marketing team and to all distributors/exhibitors for their belief. https://t.co/PDNlZmq1A2 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 15, 2018

13:30 pm – Film critic Rohit Jaiswal took to Twitter and praised the film and wrote that it is the best film of Akshay Kumar’s career and the results will soon reflect on its box office collection.

#Gold is a LANDMARK film… @akshaykumar Career BEST FILM… And Result will be visible in terms of Box Office too.. Teaches 2 things

TEAM EFFORT is Important & one shud always hv a DREAM I am Giving 5*/5 to this CINEMATIC GEM @excelmovies @Roymouni #GoldMovie #GoldReview — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 15, 2018

13:22 pm – Film and trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to social media site Twitter to share that the film is already a blockbuster and he compared it to previous sports dramas like Chak De India and Lagaan which were major blockbusters. He also wrote that the Akshay Kumar film will surely enter the Rs 200 crore club.

#Gold has turned the entire cinema hall into a Hockey stadium, Saying this with full responsibility #Gold is @akshaykumar Chak De India & Lagaan . BLOCKBUSTER is written all over it. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (4.5) — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 15, 2018

#Gold will mark the entry of @akshaykumar in 200 cr club , if not than il feel pity for Indian audience. Period ! — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 15, 2018

