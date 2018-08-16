Gold box office collection day 2 LIVE updates: Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni had hit the theatrical screens on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15, 2018. The film had clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

After raising the excitement among the fans with an intriguing trailer and songs of the film, Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has finally hit the screens. With an Independence Day release along with strong performances by the star cast of the film, Gold is expected to do wonders at the box office and emerge as super-hit.

Helmed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Gold revolves around India’s first Olympic victory in 1948 and the 12 years of hard work and dedication that led up to the victory. The historical sports drama will also mark the debut of Mouni Roy in the Indian Film Industry. Akshay Kumar’s Gold has clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold box office collection here:

8:00 am: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his Twitter profile has revealed that both Gold and Satyamev Jayate have done a terrific business at the box office on August 15. The combined total of the two films like expected to be around Rs. 45 crore.

The BIG HOLIDAY [#IndependenceDay] results in BIG NUMBERS at the BO… Both, #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate have TERRIFIC Day 1… Both, Akshay and John record their HIGHEST *Day 1* biz… The *combined* total is approx ₹ 45 cr [+/-], which is HUMONGOUS… Yesss, BO is on 🔥🔥🔥 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 16, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More