Gold box office collection Day 3 LIVE updates: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has shined through as an Independence Day hit. Released on August 15, Gold revolves around Indian hockey team's first Olympic win and the 12 years of hard work and dedication that led to the victory.

The Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is back with a bang as his latest release Gold continues to impress the audience, film critics and Bollywood industry alike. With an Independence Day release and positive word of mouth, latest box office predictions suggest that the film is likely to cross Rs 100 mark in the first 5-day weekend. On Day 1 of the film release, Gold earned Rs 25.10 crore.

Helmed and penned by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Gold also starred Mouni Roy, Sunny Kaushal, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Vineet Kumar Singh. Revolving around Indian hockey team’s first Olympic win in 1948 and the 12 years that led up to the glorious victory, Gold clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate.

Check out the LIVE updates of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold box office collection:

8:30 am: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh states Gold and Satyamev Jayate biz. will witness a wait and watch situation now.

After a big holiday [#IndependenceDay] on Wed, it was the regular working day on Thu… #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate took a hit on Day 2, since biz, generally, witnesses a decline after a holiday… Growth in biz is most crucial at this stage [Fri to Sun]… — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

A *5-day extended opening weekend* is a rarity… If #Gold and #SatyamevaJayate manage to cement their status by recording solid numbers over the next few days, an impressive lifetime total will be on the cards… It's a wait and watch situation right now. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 17, 2018

8:00 am: Both Gold and Satyamev Jayate experienced a dip in the evening and night shows and have reportedly collected below 9 crore on Thursday. The final trade figures of Day 2 are yet to be released.

Unbelievable drop in evening & night shows for #Gold & #satyamevajayate as both collected below 9 cr nett on Thursday. SHOCKING — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 16, 2018

