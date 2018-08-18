Gold box office collection Day 4 LIVE updates: Helmed by Reema Kagti, Gold starring Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy had hit the screens on the occasion of Independence Day, i.e August 15. The film had clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has proved that content is king. With a positive word of mouth from the audiences, film critics and Bollywood celebrities, Gold continues to maintain its stronghold at the box office. Despite witnessing a dip in the collections of Day 2, Gold has managed to earn Rs 33.25 crore. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Friday revealed on Twitter that Gold earned Rs 25.25 crore on Day 1 and Rs 8 crore on Day 2, making it a total collection of Rs 33.25 crore.

Helmed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, Gold marks the debut of telly actor Mouni Roy in the Bollywood industry. Starring Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal along with Akshay and Mouni, Gold has shined through as one of the highest openers of the year. The film had clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Gold box office collection here:

9:00 am: The Day 3 box office collection of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold will be revealed shortly.

