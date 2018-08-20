Gold box office collection Day 6 LIVE updates: Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold has earned a total collection of Rs 71.30 crore in the opening weekend. The film had clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

From films like Baby, Rustom, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, Padman to his latest release Gold, Akshay Kumar has time and again proved that it is tough to beat him when it comes to patriotic and socially-sensitive films. Released on the occasion of Indepedence day 2018, i.e August 15, Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold has marched past the competition with positive reviews from the audience, film critics as well as Bollywood celebrities. Essaying the role of Tapan Das, Akshay Kumar helps the Indian hockey team to earn its first gold medal at the Olympics.

With this, the makers of the film also highlighted the 12 years of hard work and commitment that led to the glorious victory. Helmed by Reema Kagti and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Gold marks the debut of Telly actor Mouni Roy. Along with Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy, Gold stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh and Sunny Kaushal. The film clashed with John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate at the box office.

Check out the LIVE updates of Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold box office collection here:

1:00 pm: Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest trade figures of the film on his official Twitter handle and revealed that the film has earned Rs. 71.30 crore in the opening weekend.

#Gold has an EXCELLENT *extended* opening weekend… Took a dip on Day 2, but gradually picked up from Day 3 to Day 5… All eyes on Mon-Thu biz… Wed 25.25 cr, Thu 8.10 cr, Fri 10.10 cr, Sat 12.30 cr, Sun 15.55 cr. Total: ₹ 71.30 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2018

9:00 am: The Day 6 box office collection of Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy-starrer Gold will be out shortly.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More