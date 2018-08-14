Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's much-awaited sports drama titled Gold is ready to hit the silver screen tomorrow—Wednesday, August 15. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on the opening day.

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar’s much-awaited sports drama titled Gold is ready to hit the silver screen tomorrow—Wednesday, August 15. The film, which has already created a lot of buzz on social media much before its release is expected to collect Rs 15 crore on the opening day. The first reason why the film is expected to witness a massive opening of Rs 15 crore on the first day because it is releasing on Independence Day which is a public holiday.

Another reason why it is expected to be welcomed with open arms at the box office is that it is a Akshay Kumar-starrer and also a patriotic film. Gold is a sports drama that talks about India’s first win at the Olympics in 1948 when India won its first Gold medal in hockey.

This came right after India got Independence from the British Raj in 1947 and was a huge victory for India. Gold stars Bollywood khiladi Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Gold will also mark the big Bollywood debut of television actress Mouni Roy. Gold has been helmed by Reema Kagti who has previously directed films like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. and Aamir Khan-starrer Talaash.

The historical sports drama will be backed by Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner and Ritesh Sidhwani. Gold also stars Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and Sunny Kaushal in key roles. The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on social media and even the songs of the film have been loved by fans. Gold will also face a box office clash with John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate which will be releasing on the same date. Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Padman, will also be seen in Kesari, 2.0, Good News, among others.

